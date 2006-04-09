TiVo Now Digital-Cable Ready

TiVo has achieved verification status from CableLabs for its first Digital Cable Ready (DCR) product.

The approval by CableLabs allows TiVo to market a CableCARD-enabled DCR digital video recorder (DVR) that lets consumers enjoy unidirectional digital and HDTV cable programming without the need for a set-top box. More than 400 digital-television models from 22 different manufacturers now have been verified or self-verified for compliance with the DCR testing program.

"We're excited to see the innovation that is possible in Digital Cable Ready products," said Mike Hayashi, chairman of the OpenCable Certification Board, and senior VP, advanced engineering and technology, Time Warner Cable.