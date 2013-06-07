TiVo Nets $490M From Settlement With Google and Cisco

TiVo announced Friday that it will receive an upfront

lump-sum payment of $490 million to settle pending patent litigation with

Google's Motorola Mobility unit and Cisco Systems, while also settling its

pending litigation with Time Warner Cable.

TiVo said it will recognize a portion of the payment as past

damages during the second quarter, "and the remainder over time." TiVo expects

to provide more information on that timing of that revenue recognition in

its second quarter earnings report.

With the latest settlement figure factored in, TiVo said it

has been awarded roughly $1.6 billion in awards and settlements. TiVo has raked

in more than $1 billion from past settlements with Dish Network, AT&T and

Verizon Communications.

