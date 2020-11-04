TiVo Launches ‘Deep Discovery’ Programming Search Tool

TiVo has introduced a new API-based metadata solution for its pay TV operator and consumer electronics customers. And Finnish telco Elisa appears to be the first client to deploy it.

The software tool, called Deep Discovery, is listed as an option within TiVo’s Metadata Solutions portfolio and is designed, of course, to make the end-user experience for searching for something to watch easier.

According to TiVo, Deep Discovery “allows TV and video providers, consumer electronics manufacturers and new media companies to better maximize the value of their catalogs and drive conversion, engagement and loyalty.”

With Deep Discovery, client users can build recommendations around “topics,” surfacing granular details about movies and shows to “form connections to special interest.”

Popularity scoring and also be implemented, linking older titles to trending content, or taking advantage of social and cultural topics to add timelines.

Weighted keywords, meanwhile, “provide quantitative and qualitative insights into content relationships,” TiVo said.

And programmers can also play with “mood,” “tone,” “theme” and “time period” to “create delightfully unexpected results.”

Now owned by Xperi Holdings Corp. after a $3 billion merger earlier this year, TiVo is emphasizing search and discovery across both its business-to-business and business-to-consumer product lines.

"In a content landscape with more options than ever, advanced personalization and relevance are fundamental for products and services as consumers increasingly want to interact with brands that know what they want, before they even search for it," said Chris Ambrozic, VP of discovery products for Xperi. "Deep Discovery harnesses the power of AI and machine learning to deliver more relevant and personalized recommendations for service providers like Elisa.”

Added Magnus Pettersson, development director at Elisa: ”We’re deepening our relationship with TiVo to make it easier for our customers to discover great content. This new long-term agreement will benefit our customers immediately as we roll out TiVo’s API based solution. TiVo’s ambition and commitment to providing new and innovative metadata products that embrace machine learning and AI bring the opportunity to make the user experience of our IPTV and OTT services even better than before."