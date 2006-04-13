TiVo, DirecTV Extend Partnership

TiVo Inc. and DirecTV extended their partnership by three years, ensuring existing customers who receive TiVo through DirecTV can continue to do so, but not allowing for new TiVo customers on DirecTV.

In August, satellite provider DirecTV said it would stop marketing TiVo’s digital video recorder (DVR), instead using its own DVR system made by parent company News Corp. The duo’s contract was set to expire in 2007, at which point TiVo would not have been obligated to serve DirecTV customers anymore.

Under the extension, TiVo will provide maintenance and support for the service. The two also agreed not to assert patent rights against each other. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.