TiVo Develops Custom Ads For Lexus

As it pushes into new models of interactive advertising, digital video recorder supplier TiVo will be letting subscribers create their own models of Lexus luxury cars.

The “Lexus Car Configuration Tool,” announced today as TiVo’s first advertiser-driven custom application, will be featured in the Showcase section of the TiVo guide. IIt will allow TiVo subscribers with a broadband-connected TiVo Series2 unit to customize the new 2007 Lexus ES 350, learn more about Lexus' newest model, watch an ES 350 photo slideshow, request a dealer contact to schedule a test drive, and locate the nearest Lexus dealer.

"We're thrilled to expand our advertising relationship with TiVo, making it more convenient than ever for consumers to learn about the new Lexus ES 350," says Deborah Meyer, Lexus vice president of marketing.

"TiVo gives their subscribers the opportunity to control their media, allowing them to tune into what they want, when they want, and helping them to discover something new. We believe that TiVo interactive advertising allows us to reach consumers in an innovative and unique way."