TiVo Crafting TV Everywhere Portal for Atlantic Broadband

Supplying whole-home DVRs with fancy user interfaces and access to a menu of over-the-top content represents just a portion of TiVo's relationship with Atlantic Broadband.

Atlantic Broadband, a subsidiary of Canadian cable operator Cogeco Cable, is also working with TiVo on the development of a TV Everywhere portal that is targeted for launch before the end of 2013, David Isenberg, Atlantic Broadband's chief marketing and strategy officer, said.

He said the operator's initial slate of TV Everywhere fare will feature authenticated content from more than 30 networks, including premiums HBO, Cinemax, Starz, Encore, and Movieplex, as well as access to shows from several popular national cable channels from the A&E, Turner and NBCUniversal, and Fox properties.

The coming portal will highlight the Atlantic Broadband brand and look a lot like the TiVo interface that's powering the MSO-supplied boxes. “We think what's unique is we're offering a consistent look and feel across all screens with TiVo,” Isenberg said, noting that the MSO's legacy platform uses boxes from Cisco/Scientific Atlanta and Arris/Motorola.

Atlantic Broadband is the first cable operator to announce the deployment of TiVo's T6 platform, which is the operator version of the hardware for TiVo's retail-focused Roamio Plus DVR. Among the cable tweaks in the T6: Atlantic Broadband's version will use Multimedia over Coax Alliance (MoCA) technology to distribute live TV and recorded content to TiVo Mini client boxes over the home network, and it has been integrated with the MSO's own video-on-demand service, which relies on Arris video pumps and video back office.

