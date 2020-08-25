TiVo+ Adds 18 Loop Media Music Channels

TiVo/Xperi have announced a deal with short-form music video programming provider Loop Media to integrate 18 music channels into TiVo+, the free, ad-supported streaming service offered to owners of TiVo devices.

With the additions, TiVo+ now offers more than 70 free channels. Built last year in partnership with AVOD specialist Xumo, TiVo+ has been steadily adding to its collection of free digital genre channels that now include food and travel (Hell’s Kitchen, Tastemade, Bon Appetit), movies & TV (Filmrise, Unsolved Mysteries and TMZ), comedy (Funny or Die and Fail Army) and sports (MMA Junkie, PGA Tour and Outside TV).

Now under the direction of Xperi Holdings following a $3 billion merger, TiVo’s product business is pivoting away from its DVR roots, with Xperi leveraging its position in smart TV to gain a foothold in the global OTT platform business.

Like the recent introduction of the TiVo Stream 4K device, TiVo+ is a foundational component of that strategy.

Loop Media’s high-quality music video catalog is a major expansion to the TiVo+ content network and a compelling free TV solution for our customers,” said Matt Milne, chief revenue officer at TiVo, in a statement.