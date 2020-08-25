TiVo+ Adds 18 Loop Media Music Channels
Tech company’s AVOD platform now has more than 70 free digital channels
TiVo/Xperi have announced a deal with short-form music video programming provider Loop Media to integrate 18 music channels into TiVo+, the free, ad-supported streaming service offered to owners of TiVo devices.
With the additions, TiVo+ now offers more than 70 free channels. Built last year in partnership with AVOD specialist Xumo, TiVo+ has been steadily adding to its collection of free digital genre channels that now include food and travel (Hell’s Kitchen, Tastemade, Bon Appetit), movies & TV (Filmrise, Unsolved Mysteries and TMZ), comedy (Funny or Die and Fail Army) and sports (MMA Junkie, PGA Tour and Outside TV).
Now under the direction of Xperi Holdings following a $3 billion merger, TiVo’s product business is pivoting away from its DVR roots, with Xperi leveraging its position in smart TV to gain a foothold in the global OTT platform business.
Like the recent introduction of the TiVo Stream 4K device, TiVo+ is a foundational component of that strategy.
Loop Media’s high-quality music video catalog is a major expansion to the TiVo+ content network and a compelling free TV solution for our customers,” said Matt Milne, chief revenue officer at TiVo, in a statement.
We’d love to stay in touch, sign up for the NextTV team to contact you with great news, content and offers.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.