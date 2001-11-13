Titus ticked about series time slot

Christopher Titus is reportedly displeased over the time slot Fox has assigned his self-titled comedy.

The New York Daily News reports that Titus is upset that that the series has lost its former 9 p.m. slot.

Titus opens its third season tomorrow at 9:30 p.m., behind back-to-back episodes of the new Bernie Mac Show. Next week, Bernie Mac will move to Wednesdays at 9 p.m., the slot Titus had when the fall schedule was announced in May.

"We broke a mold with our comedy," Titus told the News. "I think that it does take some of the shine off our show to have 'Bernie Mac' before us. We really wanted that 9 o'clock slot."