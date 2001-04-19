Titus stuntman in stable condition

Titus stuntman Brian Carson, who suffered head injuries Tuesday after a car stunt went wrong on the set of the Fox show, has been upgraded to serious but stable condition.

It's expected Carson, initially listed as serious, will remain hospitalized for at least a couple of weeks. The accident shocked Titus cast and crew because it "looked like the stunt went off without a hitch," said a spokesperson at 20th Century Fox, which produces the show. But "instead of getting out of the car like a championship, they found him unconscious."

It's still unclear how Carson got hurt. The show's star, Christopher Titus, still plans to use the stunt footage, which should air in an upcoming May episode. - Susanne Ault