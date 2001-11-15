TitanTV aims to make PCs PVRs
Decisionmark's TitanTV electronic program guide is now working in
conjunction with Hauppauge's WinTV PVR card to make it easier to bring PVR
functionality to a PC.
According to Decisionmark, consumers that visit TitanTV.com can find the TV shows available at their address and automatically schedule the WinTV product to record a program without manually keying in program information.
The WinTV PVR product retails for $249 and allows users to record TV shows to hard disk and burn them on a CD-ROM for playback in a home DVD player. - Ken Kerschbaumer
