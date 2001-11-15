Trending

TitanTV aims to make PCs PVRs

By

Decisionmark's TitanTV electronic program guide is now working in
conjunction with Hauppauge's WinTV PVR card to make it easier to bring PVR
functionality to a PC.

According to Decisionmark, consumers that visit TitanTV.com can find the TV shows available at their address and automatically schedule the WinTV product to record a program without manually keying in program information.

The WinTV PVR product retails for $249 and allows users to record TV shows to hard disk and burn them on a CD-ROM for playback in a home DVD player. - Ken Kerschbaumer