TitanTV aims to make PCs PVRs

Decisionmark's TitanTV electronic program guide is now working in

conjunction with Hauppauge's WinTV PVR card to make it easier to bring PVR

functionality to a PC.

According to Decisionmark, consumers that visit TitanTV.com can find the TV shows available at their address and automatically schedule the WinTV product to record a program without manually keying in program information.

The WinTV PVR product retails for $249 and allows users to record TV shows to hard disk and burn them on a CD-ROM for playback in a home DVD player. - Ken Kerschbaumer