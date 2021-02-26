Tina Fey, Seth Meyers Back Amazon Warehouse Workers

Tina Fey (Mr. Mayor), Seth Meyers (Late Night) and Damon Lindelof (Watchmen) were among almost 1,800 members of the Writers Guild of America East and West from A (Megan Abbott) to Z (William Zorzi) who signed a petition in solidarity with Amazon warehouse workers in Bessemer, Alabama, who are attempting to unionize with the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union.

"We are the writers of feature films and television series. All of our work is done under union contracts whether it appears on Amazon Prime, a different streaming service, or a television network," reads the petition. "Unions protect workers with essential rights and benefits. Most importantly, a union gives employees a seat at the table to negotiate fair pay, scheduling and more workplace policies."

Fey, Meyers, and company urged the workers to vote yes.

