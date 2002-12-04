Timpone leaving Universal

Karin Timpone, senior vice president of marketing and communications at

Universal Television Distribution, is leaving the company to pursue other

opportunities, she said Wednesday.

"I'm an innovator; that's what I do really well," she said. "I have

accomplished what I came here to do."

She will leave Universal at the end of the month, and she said she does not

know what she will pursue next.

Timpone was promoted to senior VP at Universal in January 2000. In that role,

she oversaw global marketing teams that supported distribution of Universal TV

shows and movies internationally, to cable channels and to non-media-related

outlets, such as airlines. She added oversight of research in 2001.

Timpone started with the company in 1993, working in public relations for

Seagram Co. Ltd. While in that job, she oversaw the campaign to get support for

advertising spirits on network television.

She moved to Universal in 1998 and led the company's Television and Networks

Group.

Timpone is married and lives in Los Angeles.