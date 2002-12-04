Timpone leaving Universal
Karin Timpone, senior vice president of marketing and communications at
Universal Television Distribution, is leaving the company to pursue other
opportunities, she said Wednesday.
"I'm an innovator; that's what I do really well," she said. "I have
accomplished what I came here to do."
She will leave Universal at the end of the month, and she said she does not
know what she will pursue next.
Timpone was promoted to senior VP at Universal in January 2000. In that role,
she oversaw global marketing teams that supported distribution of Universal TV
shows and movies internationally, to cable channels and to non-media-related
outlets, such as airlines. She added oversight of research in 2001.
Timpone started with the company in 1993, working in public relations for
Seagram Co. Ltd. While in that job, she oversaw the campaign to get support for
advertising spirits on network television.
She moved to Universal in 1998 and led the company's Television and Networks
Group.
Timpone is married and lives in Los Angeles.
