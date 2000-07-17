Times Square wires with Telecast

Disney-owned Times Square Studios in New York is using fiber-optic gear from Telecast Fiber Systems to connect its control facility with the ESPN Sport Zone Restaurant on 43rd Street, allowing it to broadcast one of ESPN's programs from the restaurant each week.

Times Square Studios, which also serves as the home of ABC's Good Morning America, ran a "dark fiber" system in a private conduit between the two facilities. The multifiber cable contains RF broadband, composite video, audio, intercom and data controls.

Times Square Studios is using Telecast Cobra systems to control cameras, an Adder frame to support microphone line sends, and two Viper frames and a Diamondback frame to control video feeds.