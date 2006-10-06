Time Warner Taps Witmer

Time Warner Cable has tapped Melinda Witmer to be its new programming chief, succeeding Executive VP of programming Fred Dressler, who will retire at the end of the year.

As senior VP and Chief Programming Officer, Witmer will lead Time Warner's negotiations with broadcast stations and cable networks.Witmer is currently the senior VP of programming, a position she has held since June 2005. Previously, she was Time Warner's chief counsel for programming and has been a senior counsel for Time Warner sister company HBO.

Time Warner also named veteran Lynne Costantini to be its senior VP and Chief Business Affairs Officer, where she will work with the technology and new product development groups. Most recently, Costantini was senior VP of programming specializing in multi-platform deals and was considered a possible successor for Dressler. Since joining Time Warner in 1996, Costantini has also been vice president of programming.

Dressler is retiring after 30 years at the country's second-largest cable company.