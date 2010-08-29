Time Warner: "Significant Progress" Toward Disney Deal

There

were signs late Sunday that Time Warner and Disney were making progress toward

resolution of their heated carriage negotiations over cable channels and TV

stations.

That is

according to a statement that was posted to the Web sites that each company set

up to keep customers apprised of the situation and to lobby for their

respective sides (http://www.ihavechoices.com/

and http://www.rolloverorgettough.com/)

"The

Walt Disney Company and Time Warner Cable have made significant progress in our

negotiations for continued distribution of ABC, Disney and ESPN networks and

services," said the statement. "We are now focusing all our attention

on a successful conclusion of these efforts prior to the Sept. 2

deadline."

"The

major issues have been resolved," said a source familiar with Time

Warner's side of the negotiations who asked to speak on background.

Time

Warner is negotiating renewed carriage of Disney cable nets (prominently ESPN

and Disney Channel) and several station retrans deals, including in the

top two markets--New York and Los Angeles. The price of Disney Channel was said

to be one of the sticking points.

Meanwhile,

a spokesperson from Hallmark Channel said late Sunday there was "no

news" to report on the carriage impasse with AT&T's U-verse over its

carriage of the Hallmark movie channels. The deadline for that deal is Aug. 31.

According

to Hallmark, AT&T has advised its customers that it may be dropping the

channels Aug. 31. Hallmark says it is willing to grant an extension so the

channels remain on U-verse beyond the Aug. 31 date.

An FCC

source confirmed last week that the commission is "being kept

informed" about carriage negotiations between the two as the clock ticks

down to a Sept. 2 deadline. Time Warner was one of the lead companies on a

petition to the FCC to step in and "fix" the retransmission consent

process, including preventing TV stations from taking down their signals

during retrans impasses after their carriage contracts expire but before

deals have been struck.