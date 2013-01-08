Time Warner Sees Double-Digit Fee Growth by 2016
Time Warner Inc. chief financial officer John Martin said
the programming giant would seek "aggressive" affiliate fee increases in the
next three years, as its carriage deals with every major distributor roll off.
Martin, speaking at the Citigroup Global Internet, Media and
Telecommunications conference in Las Vegas, said that Time Warner's affiliate
deals begin to expire in the middle of this year and that by the end of 2016 it
would be out of contract with all of its distributors.
He added that the goal is to accelerate affiliate fee growth
by double digits over the next three years.
"We fully intend to do that," Martin said.
