Time Warner Names New VP, Public Policy

Kyle Dixon, a

partner in the telecommunications practice of law firm Wilkson Barker

Knauer, has joined Time Warner's public policy group.



Dixon will be VP, public policy, reporting to Senior VP Steve Vest.



Dixon's resume includes deputy chief of the FCC's Media Bureau and special counsel on broadband policy.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this item identifyingretransmission consent reform as a policy issue for Time Warner was incorrect. That is an important issue for Time Warner Cable.