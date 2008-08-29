Time Warner Kansas City Adds Hallmark Movie Channel

Time Warner's Kansas City system has added Hallmark Movie Channel to its lineup, according to Hallmark.

The system already carried the mother ship, Hallmark Channel, which is not surprising given that Hallmarks roots are in the city.

Time Warner is carrying both the standard-definition and high-definition version of the channel, the latter which launched in April of this year.

Hallmark movie channel is a 24-hour digital offering with a mix of family movies, specials and product from the extensive Hallmark Hall of Fame library.