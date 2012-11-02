Time Warner Inc. Pitching In at Least $1M for Sandy Relief
Time Warner Inc. said it will donate a minimum of $1 million
to aid in Hurricane Sandy relief efforts, joining several other media, cable
and telecom companies that have committed funds for storm recovery.
The media company will donate $500,000 to the Mayor's Fund
to Advance New York City and another $500,000 to other organizations helping
people affected by the storm in the greater New York metro area.
Others that have announced donations include Time
Warner Cable, The
Walt Disney Co., Viacom, Verizon
Communications, Sprint
Nextel, and the National
Football League and the NFL Players Association.
"New York City is our corporate home, the home to thousands
of our employees, and the location for so many of our film and television
productions," Time Warner chairman and CEO Jeff Bewkes said in announcing the
donation. "We feel a special kinship with all those who have been affected by
this devastating storm."
In addition, Time Warner will match all U.S. employee
donations to Sandy relief efforts, up to a specified amount. The company is
encouraging employees to visit and support organizations including New York
Cares, NYC Service, the Long Island Volunteer Group and the New York Food Bank,
where it will be participating in a company-wide volunteer day in the coming
weeks.
