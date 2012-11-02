Time Warner Inc. Pitching In at Least $1M for Sandy Relief

Time Warner Inc. said it will donate a minimum of $1 million

to aid in Hurricane Sandy relief efforts, joining several other media, cable

and telecom companies that have committed funds for storm recovery.

The media company will donate $500,000 to the Mayor's Fund

to Advance New York City and another $500,000 to other organizations helping

people affected by the storm in the greater New York metro area.

Others that have announced donations include Time

Warner Cable, The

Walt Disney Co., Viacom, Verizon

Communications, Sprint

Nextel, and the National

Football League and the NFL Players Association.

"New York City is our corporate home, the home to thousands

of our employees, and the location for so many of our film and television

productions," Time Warner chairman and CEO Jeff Bewkes said in announcing the

donation. "We feel a special kinship with all those who have been affected by

this devastating storm."

In addition, Time Warner will match all U.S. employee

donations to Sandy relief efforts, up to a specified amount. The company is

encouraging employees to visit and support organizations including New York

Cares, NYC Service, the Long Island Volunteer Group and the New York Food Bank,

where it will be participating in a company-wide volunteer day in the coming

weeks.