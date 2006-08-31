Time Warner Expands Expand Ohio Operations

Time Warner Cable will invest $50 million over three years in infrastructure upgrades in its mid-Ohio division and plans to offer phone and high-speed Internet services to its new Adelphia Communications customers during the period. The division also will add 155 jobs in its Columbus office over three years, gain 300 Adelphia employees and pick up 200,000 Adelphia customers, according to division president Rhonda Fraas.

Time Warner will gain customers in Chillicothe, Granville, Heath, Logan, Marion, Newark and Washington Court House, Ohio, growing the division by nearly 50%, Fraas told The Columbus Dispatch. It had 442,000 customers before the acquisition and now will have more than 600,000. Statewide, Time Warner will gain 800,000 Adelphia customers, bringing its Ohio subscriber total to 2.3 million.

The company is building a $30 million regional headquarters along Rt. 315 in Columbus. Time Warner also will add jobs at its customer-support call centers in Columbus, Lima and Zanesville. Adelphia had outsourced its customer-support calls; Time Warner will bring those back to the state, Fraas said.

Rates are expected to go up, but no immediate plans are in place for such a move, Time Warner Cable VP of public affairs Mary Jo Green told the paper.