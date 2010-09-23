Time Warner CFO: Online Distribution Could Be Money-Makerfor Content Providers

Time Warner Inc. chief financial officer John Martin said at an industry

conference Thursday that online distribution could prove to be a

money-maker for content providers, but warned that using technology to

circumvent traditional distributors is not necessarily the path to take.

Speaking

at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia conference in New York, Martin said

that being one of the largest owners of copyrighted content in the world

puts Time Warner in a unique position to capture online revenue.

"I

can't remember a time when our content had more demand around it. There

are more and more players that want to help us try to monetize our

content," Martin said. "We have a very strong view that digital is going

to be good for our business. When you think about improving the overall

consumer experience, providing us with more and more retailers and

distributors with which to do business to gain incremental economics and

all with the promise of lower distribution costs, that should all be

good for us."

