Time Warner Cable, Young Extend Negotiations

Time Warner Cable and New Young Broadcasting have agreed to extend their retransmission consent negotiations for two stations in Albany, N.Y. and Green Bay, Wis. The deals were set to expire on Feb. 29.

The stations involved are ABC affiliates WBAY-TV in Green Bay and WTEN in Albany. On its website, WBAY said it extended its agreement with Time Warner Cable until 11:59 p.m. on March 7. WTEN did not give a specific date, but said it had worked out a short term extension with the cable operator. Both stations said its representatives continue to work to resolve their contract issues.

"We remain hopeful that we will reach an agreement, but we believe our viewers should be aware of the risk that our signal may be removed from the Time Warner cable systems if we are unable to reach an agreement prior to the expiration of the contract," WBAY-TV said in the statement. "In the event that we are not able to reach an agreement with Time Warner, you can continue to receive the broadcasts of WBAY-TV by way of our free over the air broadcast transmission. You may also receive our signal through other cable and satellite services such as Dish or DirecTV."