Time Warner Cable, Viacom Reach Deal for Tablet, Smartphone TV

Time Warner Cable and Viacom announced a deal Wednesday that will provide Nick, MTV and other networks to the MSOs TWC TV service for watching live TV on tablets, smartphones and PCs in the home, ending the companies' year-long legal fight.

TWC said over the next few weeks it will add Viacom channels to the app lineup, including Nick, Comedy Central, MTV and VH1. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

In addition to the channels that will become available via TWC TV, Time Warner Cable will continue to carry Country Music Television (CMT) and also will carry additional linear channels from Viacom, including MTV Hits, MTV Jams and Centric.

Subscribers in many major markets such as New York City will gain access to TV Land HD and BET HD, as well, according to Viacom.

