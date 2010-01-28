Time Warner Cable: Subs Down, Dividend Up In Q4

Time Warner Cable's fourth-quarter results were a slightly

mixed bag Thursday, as basic-subscriber losses were heavier than expected, but

the country's second-largest cable operator managed to beat already lowered

expectation in other subscriber metrics and pledged a dividend thattopped most analysts' estimates.

Time Warner Cable lost about 105,000 basic customers in the quarter, heavier

than analysts' estimates of between 30,000 and 80,000 losses. But the company

made a big commitment to returning cash to shareholders, approving a $1.60 per

share annual dividend (4 cents per share per quarter) that represents a yield

of 3.6%. Most analysts were expecting a dividend yield of between 2% and 4%.

