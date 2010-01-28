Time Warner Cable: Subs Down, Dividend Up In Q4
Time Warner Cable's fourth-quarter results were a slightly
mixed bag Thursday, as basic-subscriber losses were heavier than expected, but
the country's second-largest cable operator managed to beat already lowered
expectation in other subscriber metrics and pledged a dividend thattopped most analysts' estimates.
Time Warner Cable lost about 105,000 basic customers in the quarter, heavier
than analysts' estimates of between 30,000 and 80,000 losses. But the company
made a big commitment to returning cash to shareholders, approving a $1.60 per
share annual dividend (4 cents per share per quarter) that represents a yield
of 3.6%. Most analysts were expecting a dividend yield of between 2% and 4%.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.