Time Warner Cable, Sinclair Extend Talks a Second Time

Time Warner Cable said it has extended its retransmission consent

negotiations with Sinclair Broadcast Group an extra day, through 11:59

p.m. on Jan. 15.

Time Warner Cable and Sinclair have been in talks

regarding 33 stations in several markets including Buffalo and Syracuse,

N.Y.; Cincinnati; and San Antonio, Texas for several weeks. Time Warner

Cable's original retrans agreement was set to expire at 11L59 p.m. on

Dec. 31, but the two reached a last minute agreement to extend negotiations through Jan. 14.

In a statement, Time Warner Cable said it is working hard to reach an agreement, but reiterated its claim that in the event Sinclair pulls its signals, cable customers will still have access to the Big 4 broadcast networks.

"We

are still hoping to avoid a broadcaster blackout, but even if Sinclair

pulls the plug on Saturday night, Time Warner Cable will continue to

provide all available Big 4 network programming to its customers," Time

Warner Cable said in a statement. "There is no need for customers to

switch, they'll still have access to all of their favorite network

programming."