Time Warner Cable Shares Drop on Talk of Subscriber Declines

Time Warner Cable stock took another hit Wednesday after its chairman

and CEO Glenn Britt reiterated that it would likely have a

third-quarter overall subscriber deficit.

Time Warner shares were

down as much as $1.68 each (3.2%) to $50.98 per share on Sept. 22,

before rebounding slightly to finish the day at $51.10 per share, down

$1.56 each or 3%.

Britt, speaking at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia

conference in New York, was trying to downplay remarks made last week at

another industry conference by Time Warner Cable chief financial

officer Rob Marcus,

adding that while the second-largest MSO in the country may report a

decline in overall subscribers in the third quarter, it was directly

related to the economy.

