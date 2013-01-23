Time Warner Cable Restructures

Time Warner Cable announced what it called the final step in

a years-long organizational restructuring, doing away with its former regional

set-up in favor of a more centralized structure focusing on three distinct

business segments.

Instead of its former

East Region and West Region set-up, the nation's second largest MSO will be

organized by reference to the customers served: Residential Services; Business

Services; and Media Services. All three units will report directly to TWC

president and chief operating officer Rob Marcus.

"For the past several years, we've been evolving the

organizational structure of the Company to reflect changes in the composition

of our business, in the competitive environment and in our customers'

expectations," said Time Warner Cable chairman and CEO Glenn Britt in a

statement. "Today we are announcing the

final step in our evolution from decentralized, geographic operating units to a

more centralized structure with standardized operations."

The new business units will be supported by newly

centralized Technology and Network Operations, Human Resources, Finance and

Communications groups, in addition to the already centralized Law, Government

Relations, Programming, Strategy and New Business groups.

Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.