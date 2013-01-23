Time Warner Cable Restructures
Time Warner Cable announced what it called the final step in
a years-long organizational restructuring, doing away with its former regional
set-up in favor of a more centralized structure focusing on three distinct
business segments.
Instead of its former
East Region and West Region set-up, the nation's second largest MSO will be
organized by reference to the customers served: Residential Services; Business
Services; and Media Services. All three units will report directly to TWC
president and chief operating officer Rob Marcus.
"For the past several years, we've been evolving the
organizational structure of the Company to reflect changes in the composition
of our business, in the competitive environment and in our customers'
expectations," said Time Warner Cable chairman and CEO Glenn Britt in a
statement. "Today we are announcing the
final step in our evolution from decentralized, geographic operating units to a
more centralized structure with standardized operations."
The new business units will be supported by newly
centralized Technology and Network Operations, Human Resources, Finance and
Communications groups, in addition to the already centralized Law, Government
Relations, Programming, Strategy and New Business groups.
