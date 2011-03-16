Time Warner Cable Restores All Channels to iPad App

After briefly removing 17 network feeds from its recently launched iPad app, Time Warner Cable restored the full 32-channel lineup a short time before 1:45 p.m. Eastern Wednesday.

On Tuesday evening, the cable operator scaled back the channels available through TWCable TV app for the iPad to 15, claiming overwhelming demand had caused the system to crash at around 8 p.m. Eastern. The lower number of channels eased the strain on the authentication process, according to TWC, pointing to the immense popularity of the app on the first day of its release.

Still, in a separate issue, several programmers have objected to Time Warner Cable's service on the grounds that existing carriage agreements do not cover streaming to tablets or other mobile devices -- and would necessitate a separate agreement.

