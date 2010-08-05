Time Warner Cable Reports Strong Q2

Time Warner Cable continued

the trend of strong cable second quarter results, reporting better than

expected growth and hunting that it is making moves to put even more

cash in investors' pockets.

Time Warner Cable results follow

Comcast, which reported last week, and while basic subscriber losses

were up from last year (111,000 vs. 76,000 in Q209), advanced service

growth continued at a healthy pace. Time Warner Cable added 85,000 high-speed

Internet customers and 75,000 digital phone customers, in line with

analysts' consensus estimates.

Revenue at the second largest

cable operator rose 5.8% to $4.7 billion in the period and adjusted

operating income before depreciation and amortization (a measure of

cash flow) increased 6% to $1.8 billion. While free cash flow declined

14% in the period to $664 million, year to date it is up 18.6% to $1.2

billion. It was that continued growth in free cash flow - and a subsequent

decline in debt - that had some investors guessing what the company

would do with its cash and excess borrowing capacity. Time Warner Cable

has set a target leverage ratio of 3.25 times cash flow. As of June

30, the company's leverage was at about 3 times.

Chief financial officer Rob

Marcus attempted to address any potential speculation on a conference

call with analysts, saying that the company is currently in discussions

concerning additional ways it can return capital to shareholders. Time

Warner Cable will provide further detail on its third quarter conference

call, Marcus added.