Time Warner Cable Re-Ups With MTV, BET

Viacom's MTV Networks and BET Networks have renewed their carriage agreement with Time Warner Cable.

Under the deal, the operator will continue carrying MTVN's and BETN's existing services, and has agreed to pick up digital networks MTV World, Logo and MTV Tr3s and high definition channel MHD.

Time Warner will expand its carriage of gay/lesbian/bisexual/transgender channel Logo, and will launch MHD. Additionally, MTVN and BETN channels will participate in Time Warner's "start-over" DVR-like optioin, which allows viewers to start programs from the beginning that are already in progress.

MTV will also supply broadband video from its website to Time Warner's "quick clips" service, which programs Internet video on TV.

