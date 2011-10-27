Time Warner Cable Posts Mixed Q3 Results

Time Warner Cable kicked off the third-quarter earnings season Thursday

morning with mixed results, as high-speed data revenue and subscribers

continued to perform well, but basic video and phone performance was

below some analysts' expectations.

Total revenue for the second-largest MSO in the

country was up about 4% to $4.91 billion, slightly below consensus

estimates of $4.95 billion. Adjusted operating income before

depreciation and amortization was also up 4% to $1.8 billion. While

high-speed data and business services revenue continued to rise, up by

8% and 35%, respectively, basic video and phone fell below estimates.

Time Warner Cable lost 128,000 basic video customers in the period

(compared to the 155,000 it lost in the same period last year) and phone

customers declined by 8,000, its weakest performance since VoIP service

was introduced. High-speed data customers increased by 89,000 in the

period, slightly below consensus estimates of 98,000.

In a research note early Thursday, ISI Group cable and satellite

analyst Vijay Jayant wrote that results were "nothing better than OK and

might leave some with a little to be desired," adding that the stock

may have to brace for a wild ride his morning as investors let those

results sink in.

Click here to read the full story on Multichannel.com.