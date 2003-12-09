Time Warner Cable to Offer VoIP

Time Warner Cable has signed a deal with MCI and Sprint to deploy a nationwide digital phone service based on voice-over-Internet-protocol technology. Trials of the service in Portland, Maine, and North Carolina were recently completed.

The service, Time Warner says, will include unlimited local, in-state and domestic long-distance calling for one price. MCI and Sprint will assist in the provisioning of the service, termination of IP voice traffic to the public switched telephone network, delivery of enhanced 911 service, and local-number portability.

Time Warner says consumers switching to the service can keep their existing phone numbers and retain their directory listings. Standard features of the service include 411 directory assistance, 611 service calls, enhanced 9-1-1 emergency service, operator-assisted calls, call waiting, caller ID and voice mail.

Additionally, the residential phone service connects to each telephone jack in the home by utilizing whole-home wiring.