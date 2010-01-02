TimeWarner Cable, News Corp. Strike Retrans Deal

News Corp. and Time Warner Cable finally struck a retransmission consent deal

in the afternoon of New Year's Day after a series of extensions and

negotiations that went through the night and past the Dec. 31 midnightdeadline.

The pact prevents any disruption of service and will keep the Fox networks in

the 13 million homes the MSO serves. The deal also includes an additional two million homes

served by Bright House Networks.

Sen. John Kerry said the Hill would be doing some Monday morning quarterbacking

to see if any legislation was needed to avoid a repeat of the impasse. FCC

Chairman Julius Genachowski said the pair had granted a New Year's resolution

to millions, while urging Sinclair and Mediacom to follow suit and finalize

their own retrans deal.

Terms of the Fox-TWC agreement were not disclosed, though the companies were at one point understood to be quite a bit apart, with News Corp.

seeking around $1 a subscriber for the Fox-owned broadcast stations, and TWC

reportedly countering with an offer in the 35 cent range.

The deal has benchmark implications for numerous retrans deals industrywide.

The agreement ends months of negotiations between the parties. News Corp. opted

not to pull the Fox networks from TWC once the clock struck midnight, so the

MSO's customers were able to see the college Bowl games that were in jeopardy

if a deal was not reached in time.

"We're pleased that, after months of negotiations, we were able to reach a

fair agreement with Time Warner Cable -- one that recognizes the value of our

programming," said Chase Carey, Deputy Chairman, President and COO, News

Corporation in a statement.

"We're happy to have reached a reasonable deal with no disruption in programming

for our customers," said Glenn Britt, Chairman, President and CEO, Time Warner

Cable in a statement."

Kerry, who pushed the two sides to extend carriage while they negotiated and

pushed the FCC to intervene if they didn't, praised the pact. "I applaud the

parties for putting consumer interests first by reaching a new carriage

contract, and for staying at the table until a deal was cut," Kerry said.

He indicated his office had been in contact with the parties during the

negotiation. "I also appreciate their communications with my office

throughout the process," he said. "My sole objective is to ensure

that the rules and regulations governing the media marketplace protect

consumers. "

But while Kerry sounded relieved that the threat of pulled signals interrupting

football games was over, he also suggested that he would be assessing the

retrans process to decide whether Congress needs to step in to avoid a repeat

performance. "I will reach out to both parties, the FCC, and consumer

advocates to assess lessons learned from this dispute," he said, "and

what, if any, changes to law are necessary. I again extend my appreciation for

a positive outcome to the parties and the efforts that the FCC exerted to bring

them together."

Genachowski, who publicly urged Fox and Time Warner to agree to an extension

also took time off from his New Year's Day festivities to praise the deal.

"Fox and Time Warner have granted a New Year's resolution of millions of

viewers, and I congratulate them."

He also used the opportunity to encourage Mediacom and Sinclair to settle their

dispute before the Jan. 8 expiration date on their extension of carriage.

"Now it is the turn of Sinclair and Mediacom to respect the wishes of

their audience, and resolve their differences. The governing statute

contemplates that retransmission terms should be and will be resolved by

agreement between private companies, and broadcast and cable companies must

accept shared responsibility for any failure to reach a timely deal," he

said.

Genachowski indicated the FCC, too, had something to do with getting the deal

done, as well as getting Sinclair and Mediacom to keep the signals on. "I

commend the FCC's Media Bureau for its yeoman, pragmatic, and consumer-focused

work in encouraging yesterday's extension of the Sinclair/Mediacom

retransmission agreement as well as today's Fox/Time Warner agreement," he

said.