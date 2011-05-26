Time Warner Cable Names CFO

Time Warner Cable has named former insurance executive Irene Esteves executive vice president and chief financial officer, filling a vacancy left when former CFO Rob Marcus was promoted to chief operating officer last year.

Esteves will oversee all of the company's finance functions, including treasury, accounting, financial planning and analysis, tax, mergers and acquisitions, and investor relations. She will report to Time Warner Cable chairman and CEO Glenn Britt and will work closely with him, Marcus and other members of the company's senior management team on key strategic matters. She will work from the company's New York City headquarters.

Marcus was named COO in December 2010 and served as interim-CFO while the company looked for his replacement.

