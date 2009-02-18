Time Warner Cable Names Britt Chairman

Time Warner Cable shifted some key management positions in anticipation of its planned split with parent Time Warner Inc., naming CEO Glenn Britt to the additional position of chairman.

Time Warner Cable chairman Glenn BrittTime Warner Cable announced plans to split from Time Warner Inc. last May. The company received the necessary government approvals for the split earlier this month and said it expected to complete the split by the end of the first quarter.

Britt, who has run the cable operation since 1999 and has more than 30 years with the company and its parent will replace retired Time Warner Inc. executive Don Logan as chairman. Logan will remain on TWC's board of directors. Peter Haje, who has served on the TWC board since 2006, was named lead director.

Time Warner Inc. chairman and CEO Jeff Bewkes will be leaving the cable company's board of directors.

