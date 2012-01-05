Time Warner Cable Kicks Off HBO Go Beta Test

Time Warner Cable initiated a beta test Wednesday of the HBO Go and Max Go "TV Everywhere" services, limiting access to its high-end SignatureHome customers initially before making it widely available in the next several days.

After more than a year of negotiations, Time Warner Cable -- one of the last big holdouts among pay-TV providers on HBO Go -- reached an agreement with premium programmer last month to offer the authenticated online and mobile video services. Cablevision Systems announced a deal soon thereafter, and Bright House Networks, which has an agreement to take advantage of TWC's programming deals, also plans to launch the services.

Time Warner Cable's SignatureHome customers who are also HBO/Cinemax subscribers were to be emailed a link with instructions for how to log in to the beta version of the services, director of digital communications Jeff Simmermon wrote in a blog post Wednesday. During the trial, access is limited to access to HBOGo.com and MaxGo.com from PCs and Macs, with access to the premium programmer's iPhone, iPad and Android smartphone apps to follow.

