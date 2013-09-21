Time Warner Cable, Journal Broadcast Finally End Retrans Disconnect

Just a couple of days short of a full two-month blackout, Time Warner Cable and Journal Broadcast Group finally reached a new retransmission-consent agreement.

The deal, which was made Friday evening, will restore six Journal Broadcast stations in Wisconsin, California and Nebraska to Time Warner Cable systems over the next day. Journal Broadcast pulled the stations' signals on July 25 after the parties could not come to terms on a value for their transmission. The MSO had said that Journal Broadcast was seeking a 200% hike, while the media company put the increase at what amounts to pennies per day.

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The nation’s No. 2 cable operator ended a month-long blackout with CBS stations and cable network Showtime, TMC, Flix and Smithsonian Channel on Sept. 2.