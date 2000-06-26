Time Warner Cable has agreed to transmit the electronic program guides offered by local stations until the FCC decides whether broadcasters are entitled to demand carriage of their EPG signals. Time Warner has been stripping the EPG portion of local stations' signals in states where its cable systems sell their own electronic guides. Gemstar International, which produces the system used by local broadcasters, has asked the FCC to rule that its service, carried in the vertical blanking interval portion of a station's signal, falls under requirements of federal must-carry rules. Time Warner argues that the EPG signals don't qualify because they are not related to any single TV program.