Time Warner Cable Connects On YES's Live Streaming Service
YES Network has found a fourth hitter for its "TV Everywhere" lineup of
live streamed New York Yankees games: Time Warner Cable.
The regional
sports network and the nation's No. 2 cable operator have reached an
agreement whereby the MSO's customers will be able to watch Bronx
Bombers' ballgames on their computers.
The "Yankees on Yes Live Game
Streaming" in-market package of contests will be available to qualified
Time Warner Cable subscribers for $69.95 for a full season, or $19.95
for a 30-day period, beginning with the Yankees' April 4 season opener
against their arch-rival, the Boston Red Sox.
