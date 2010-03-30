Time Warner Cable Connects On YES's Live Streaming Service

YES Network has found a fourth hitter for its "TV Everywhere" lineup of

live streamed New York Yankees games: Time Warner Cable.

The regional

sports network and the nation's No. 2 cable operator have reached an

agreement whereby the MSO's customers will be able to watch Bronx

Bombers' ballgames on their computers.

The "Yankees on Yes Live Game

Streaming" in-market package of contests will be available to qualified

Time Warner Cable subscribers for $69.95 for a full season, or $19.95

for a 30-day period, beginning with the Yankees' April 4 season opener

against their arch-rival, the Boston Red Sox.

To read the full story from Multichannel News, click here.