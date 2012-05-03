Time Warner Cable to Carry Four STAR TV Channels

Time Warner Cable has inked a carriage deal with International Media Distribution and STAR TV, a wholly owned subsidiary of News Corporation, that will bring STAR India PLUS, STAR India GOLD, Life OK and STAR India NEWS to certain Time Warner Cable systems.

"This collaboration between our two major companies, STAR TV and Time Warner Cable, will offer an increased distribution to reach and entertain more viewers," said Rajan Singh, executive VP of international business for STAR TV in a statement. "Our existing viewers already appreciate STAR TV's wholesome entertainment for the entire family. This beneficial partnership will complement and enhance the array of channels being offered on Time Warner Cable to a new group of viewers."

STAR broadcasts over 60 television services in 13 languages to more than 300 million viewers across 53 Asian countries.

The general entertainment channel STAR India PLUS, which is billed as the top-rated Asian television channel in India and the UK, will be available in Hindi with English subtitles.