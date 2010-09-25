Time Warner Cable, Belo Reach Retrans Accord

Time Warner Cable and Belo Corp. reached an agreement in principle on retransmission-consent, averting a potential disruption in service.

The parties came to an accord on Sept. 24 for Belo's 12 stations around the country, as well as local news networks, ahead of the expiration of their pact at midnight on Sept. 26.

Per usual, fees for retransmission of the station owner's signals were at stake in the dispute. Deal terms were not disclosed.

On rolloverorgettough.com, its Web Site for programming/carriage-cost matters, Time Warner Cable wrote on Sept. 24 that it "has reached an agreement in principle with Belo Corp. for carriage of its broadcast stations, Texas Cable News and Northwest Cable News, the news stations for Texas and the Pacific Northwest, respectively. We do not expect any interruption in service."

Earlier this month, Time Warner Cable reached agreement with The Walt Disney Co. on a comprehensive contract renewal, which, among many other facets, included retransmission-consent for ABC's owned-and-operated stations in the No. 2 cable operator's footprint.