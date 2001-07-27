Time Warner Cable axes Angels

The Time Warner Cable and Fox Sports Net battle has moved south: Time Warner's southern California systems have added the Anaheim Angels to their blackout list.

On June 27, Time Warner Cable opted not to carry the final 40 Los Angeles Dodgers TV games to its nearly 400,000 subscribers in the greater Los Angeles area because of a financial dispute. On July 25, Time Warner pulled Angels telecasts off their systems and they are expected to not televise the final 20 TV games of the Angels' season.

Time Warner doesn't want to pay Fox Sports Nets' increase in subscriber fees and hasn't budged since pulling Dodgers games in June. Fox and Time Warner executives had no comment. - Joe Schlosser