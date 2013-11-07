Time Warner Cable, A+E Networks Renew Carriage Agreement

Time Warner Cable and A+E Networks have renewed their distribution agreement, the companies announced Thursday.

The new long-term multi-platform agreement keeps A+E's collection of networks — which include A&E, Lifetime, History, LMN, Bio, H2 — on Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks systems. It also provides customers access to VOD content, TV Everywhere content for TWC TV out-of-home platforms and authenticated access to various A+E Networks apps including History, A+E and Lifetime.

"We're pleased to extend our relationship with A+E Networks," said Jennifer Chun, senior VP, content acquisition for Time Warner Cable. "We've enjoyed a strong partnership with A+E for many years, and their programming is valuable to our customers. Now they will be able to enjoy even more of this content on multiple platforms."