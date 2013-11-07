Time Warner Cable, A+E Networks Renew Carriage Agreement
Time Warner Cable and A+E Networks have renewed their distribution agreement, the companies announced Thursday.
The new long-term multi-platform agreement keeps A+E's collection of networks — which include A&E, Lifetime, History, LMN, Bio, H2 — on Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks systems. It also provides customers access to VOD content, TV Everywhere content for TWC TV out-of-home platforms and authenticated access to various A+E Networks apps including History, A+E and Lifetime.
"We're pleased to extend our relationship with A+E Networks," said Jennifer Chun, senior VP, content acquisition for Time Warner Cable. "We've enjoyed a strong partnership with A+E for many years, and their programming is valuable to our customers. Now they will be able to enjoy even more of this content on multiple platforms."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.