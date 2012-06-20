Time Warner Cable Adds Filipino On Demand

Time Warner Cable has added the Filipino On Demand service to systems in Hawaii; San Antonio, Texas; The Carolinas; New Jersey and New York, where it will be available for free to digital customers who have a subscription to The Filipino Channel.

The news was announced by ABS-CBN International and International Media Distribution, a major distributor of ethnic content into the U.S.

"We're excited about providing Time Warner Cable customers with a variety of top quality Filipino programming at no additional cost," said Jun Del Rosario, ABS-CBN International head of cable and satellite distribution and regional marketing head for North America, in a statement. "With updated content each week, our customers can connect back home in the Philippines by catching their favorite stars and shows with the convenience of an on demand service."

Filipino On Demand service include 100 hours of Filipino entertainment, including movies, miniseries, live concerts and other content from ABS-CBN, which the largest entertainment and broadcasting company in the Philippines.