Time Warner Cable Adds ESPN Deportes In NY

Time Warner Cable has added Spanish-language ESPN Deportes to its New York cable channel lineups.

The channel will be added to the cable system Oct. 15 adjacent to other ESPN networks on its digital basic tier, with a free preview beginning Sept. 15.

That adds another 1 million NeW York and New Jersey digital households to ESPN Deportes home count, which is now around 5 million according to the company, with a bout 3.7 million of those U.S. Hispanic households.