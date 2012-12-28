Time Warner Cable Adds BBC World News

Under a distribution deal announced earlier this month, Time Warner Cable has added BBC World News for 10 million households across its footprint, expanding the reach of the 24-hour global news channel to 25 million U.S. homes.

Time Warner Cable has added BBC World News to the digital basic package in most systems, including in New York City and Los Angeles. In New York, the MSO on Thursday added BBC World News in HD on channel 698 and in standard definition on channel 156.

In the U.S., BBC World News also is available through distributors including Comcast, Cablevision Systems and Verizon FiOS.

Click here to read the full story at Multichannel.com.