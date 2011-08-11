Time Warner Abandons 'On Demand Everywhere' Trademark Filing

Time Warner Inc. has no plans to use "On Demand Everywhere" as a trademark after all.

According to the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office, Time Warner did not file an "intent to use" statement for the "On Demand Everywhere" mark, so the application was listed as abandoned as of Aug 8.

Time Warner chairman and CEO Jeff Bewkes has been credited with coining the "TV Everywhere" term and the concept of giving pay-TV subscribers access to programming online that they have access to on TV.

Asked to comment about the USPTO action, a Time Warner spokeswoman noted that the company had never used the name commercially and that the trademark application was filed in the early days of TV Everywhere planning.

