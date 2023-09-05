'Time to Cut the Cord!' The Social Internet Fully Buys In on Charter vs. Disney

Charter Spectrum customers have taken to social media to express their irritation after a distribution dispute with Disney caused them to lose access to ESPN, ABC and other Disney channels right at the moment of college football's kickoff last Thursday.

For starters, we'll submit this tweet from former Glen Falls Post-Star sportswriter Greg Brownell that had nearly 10,000 views as of this posting:

I really don't care how long the Disney/Spectrum squabble keeps ESPN off the air. I would like to know how much my cable bill will be refunded for the loss of two very important channels.

In fact, in just the last hour of writing this story more than 100 tweets with the keywords ‘ESPN Spectrum’ were written, nearly all which expressing frustration at the cable company.

I pay $300 a month for Spectrum Cable and don't get ESPN? And spare me the "being fair to our customers" garbage when the CEO is pulling in $40m a year. Time to cut the cord.

YouTube TV and Hulu users seeing Spectrum blackout ESPN:

Meanwhile, Reddit communities with over 500,000 members like R/cordcutters have lit up with similar threads.

TikTok profiles including one representing far right outfit OutKick Sports have posted videos about the situation to the tune of 22.7 thousand likes.

Comments on that video tended to disperse blame across both parties: “ESPN isn’t worth it,” read one; “I just dumped Spectrum,” wrote another commenterl and “only time I watch ESPN is if I have no choice," added another.

One Redditor is so frustrated with the situation they suggested that fans “embrace your inner pirate,” when asked what service to use to watch the pulled game.

The Charter-Disney kerfuffle is even showing up in seemingly unlikely places on the social internet, such as Nextdoor.