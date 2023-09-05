'Time to Cut the Cord!' The Social Internet Fully Buys In on Charter vs. Disney

By Jack Reid
( NextTV )
published

Thousands voice their frustration across Twitter, Reddit, TikTok, Nextdoor and other platforms

Charter Spectrum truck
(Image credit: Charter)

Charter Spectrum customers have taken to social media to express their irritation after a distribution dispute with Disney caused them to lose access to ESPN, ABC and other Disney channels right at the moment of college football's kickoff last Thursday.

For starters, we'll submit this tweet from former Glen Falls Post-Star sportswriter Greg Brownell that had nearly 10,000 views as of this posting:

See more

In fact, in just the last hour of writing this story more than 100 tweets with the keywords ‘ESPN Spectrum’ were written, nearly all which expressing frustration at the cable company.

See more

Of course, there's the usual bombardment of memes in place of literate articulation:

See more

Meanwhile, Reddit communities with over 500,000 members like R/cordcutters have lit up with similar threads.

How Ready Is Charter To Let Disney and ESPN Walk? It Plans To Funnel Blacked-Out ‘Monday Night Football’ Fans to Fubo and YouTube TV from r/cordcutters

TikTok profiles including one representing far right outfit OutKick Sports have posted videos about the situation to the tune of 22.7 thousand likes.

Comments on that video tended to disperse blame across both parties: “ESPN isn’t worth it,” read one; “I just dumped Spectrum,” wrote another commenterl and “only time I watch ESPN is if I have no choice," added another.

One Redditor is so frustrated with the situation they suggested that fans “embrace your inner pirate,” when asked what service to use to watch the pulled game.

The Charter-Disney kerfuffle is even showing up in seemingly unlikely places on the social internet, such as Nextdoor. 

Jack Reid
Next TV contributor

Jack Reid is a USC Annenberg Journalism major with experience reporting, producing and writing for Annenberg Media. He has also served as a video editor, showrunner and live-anchor during his time in the field.  