TIMA Adds Fiber From U.N.

The International Media Associates (TIMA) has announced that it has secured office space within the United Nations and that it has been awarded a dedicated U.N. fiber circuit.

The move will improve the feeds and services that the global facilities and content service provider can provide broadcast clients.

In addition, TIMA has been allocated four dedicated positions on the Press Island at the U.N. for live feed services to broadcast clients.

"Dedicated U.N. fiber circuits mean that TIMA can access all U.N. pool material and distribute it live or recorded to customers around the world," said Alla Salehian, CEO of TIMA. "At a time of considerable international tension and conflict we believe this greater access will provide important background to today's headline stories."