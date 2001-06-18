Tim Weigel dead at 56

Tim Weigel, 56, Sports director at WBBM-TV Chicago, died of a malignant brain tumor Sunday at his home in Evanston, Ill.

Weigel, who had been sports director since 1995, was also host of weekly sports talk show Face 2 Face. Before joining WCBS-TV, he was sports director at WLS-TV and WMAQ-TV, both Chicago. Weigel, who was a graduate of Yale and had a M.S. in film from Northwestern, began his journalism career at the Chicago Daily News in 1971. He also wrote for the Chicago Sun Times and filed reports for for various radio stations in the city, most recently WLUP-FM.

He is survived by his wife, Vicki, and three children. A memorial service held on Wednesday, June 20 at the First Congregational Church of Evanston in Evanston, Ill. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be sent in Weigel's name to: The Off The Street Club, 25 North Karlov, Chicago, IL 60624.